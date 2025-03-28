Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: A Penelope, Eloise update

We do recognize that Bridgerton season 4 is not going to be premiering on Netflix until we get around to next year. However, we do have some more news to share when it comes to some characters!

While we know that the main focus of the story this time around is going to be the relationship between Benedict and then Sophie Baek, there are still other storylines that will still be a part part of what is ahead. Take, for example, the friendship between Eloise and Penelope.

Is it obvious that there were serious issues at the end of last season? 100%, with a big one being tied to the secret Penelope carried for a good chunk of the story. Yet, she has now confessed to the truth and by virtue of that, they have an opportunity to move forward and build their relationship back up.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jess Brownell handed over some great news when it comes to where these two could stand as we move forward:

“They’re more bonded than ever! … Their trials and tribulations last season have added new depth to their friendship, and we’re excited for viewers to see how their relationship looks now that they’ve each grown up a little.”

One of the things that we are most excited to see from Penelope moving forward is simply whether or not there are big changes in her life now — after all, can you argue that there should be, all things considered? Remember just how things wrapped up with her and Colin and while this is going to be a big part of her life, we certainly do not think it is the only part. We are still excited to see some of her ambitions at work.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

