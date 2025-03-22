Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything more on Bridgerton season 4 between now and the end of this month? We certainly are aware that a great deal of work has already been done on the next chapter of the show. Yet, at the same time, that does not mean that episodes are coming right around the corner.

So where do things currently stand with the Netflix drama? Unfortunately, here is your reminder that for reasons that remain unclear, the show is going to make us wait so much longer for more than you would ever possibly want…

Based on what Netflix and the show producers have already said, the chances that you are getting a season 4 premiere date this month are slim to none. As a matter of fact, we would be surprised if there is news on a start date through at least the bulk of the year. All signs point to a 2026 launch for Benedict Bridgerton’s big story, and the best-case scenario is that it hits the airwaves in the winter or spring. If that is the case, then maybe we get an announcement around November or December? Anything else feels far too optimistic at this point.

Over the next few months, we would argue that the biggest thing you can really keep your eyes peeled for is some more behind-the-scenes insight on the work that is being done. We do think that the bulk of this season will, in fact, chronicle fully the Benedict – Sophie Baek love story. However, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is at least some effort to simultaneously build on what we saw at the end of last season with Francesca, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

