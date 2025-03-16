Bridgerton season 4: Regé-Jean Page on possible return

With Bridgerton season 4 poised to arrive at some point next year, it feels like high time to revisit the age-old question: Will Regé-Jean Page ever come back to the show?

After all, let’s face it: The actor was certainly a key cog in the show’s early success at Netflix; however, he has also yet to be seen on-screen since the first season. While many other alumni have come back here and there, he is one who has remained entirely MIA as the actor focuses on other things.

So is Page viewing season 4 differently at all? It hardly seems like it. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, here is what the actor had to say:

“I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show … Everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.”

While anything is still possible in theory, this quote very-much feels like one that suggests that he is just happy to watch and support the cast and crew from afar. Given that Page has been the subject of James Bond rumors, he may not even have the time moving forward! We also tend to think that if you are coming back to a show like Bridgerton, you may want some big stuff to do and the focus here changes every single season. Entering season 4, for example, we know that the main center of attention is going to be Benedict and what is transpiring with him and Sophie Baek. Following that, it definitely feels as though we’re going to be moving in a specific direction with Francesca, whose story has already been set up with Michaela to a certain extent.

Do you think that Regé-Jean Page will ever return to Bridgerton before it ends?

