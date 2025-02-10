Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that you are going to learn more about a Bridgerton season 4 premiere date between now and the end of February?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting the following: The Netflix show started off production last year, and we do think there is so much to be excited about moving forward. If you missed any other recent headlines, the next season is going to be themed significantly around the character of Benedict, as his relationship with Sophie Baek should be front and center. There are plenty of elements from the book series that will be implemented, and we do also wonder if some more seeds are going to be planted for a Francesca storyline down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to hand over some of the bad news: If you want to get a season 4 premiere date soon, you are going to be disappointed. We still do not anticipate that we are going to be seeing the period drama back until 2026, especially since it was not on the list of Netflix’s upcoming releases.

Why does this show take so long to film in the first place?

We do recognize fully when anyone out there would think that things could be moving along faster, and we get it. In theory, we don’t think that Bridgerton should require a two-year cycle between seasons. Yet, at the same time, the elaborate costumes and ball sequences clearly require a lot of editing and post-production, and that is without mentioning the dubbing and localization efforts that go into this.

Related – There is a big Bridgerton fan event coming sooner rather than later

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 when it premieres?

Not only that, but are there any particular story hopes that you have? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







