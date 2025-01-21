Bridgerton season 4 staging Valentine’s Day fan event

It is very-much clear at this point that we may be waiting until 2026 to see Bridgerton season 4 actually arrive over at Netflix. Nonetheless, we are pretty happy to have some good things to share today!

The streaming service has officially confirmed that on February 14, there is a special Valentine’s Day-themed virtual fan event coming that will throw you directly into the universe. This is one that will not just feature season 4 stars Luke Thompson (Benedict) and Yerin Ha (Sophie), but also present you with some previews and all sorts of delightful stuff. Consider this an appetizer being delivered your way far in advance of the next chapter of the story.

If you do want a few more details, here is some of how Netflix is describing the event:

This Season of Love will come with gifts for loyal fans. Not only are there new treats to enjoy at home and candlelit concerts that will make you feel like a member of Queen Charlotte’s court, but there is one very special event that will bring the entire ton together. On Feb. 14, Bridgerton will hold its 2025 virtual fan celebration, giving viewers around the world an exclusive sneak peek at Season 4. Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Rosheuvel, will host a panel, which will be graced by Thompson and Ha, along with showrunner Jess Brownell, offering the audience a tantalizing glimpse at Bridgerton’s next great love story.

If you do want to RSVP to take part and get additional details, all you have to do is visit Tudum now. We know that Netflix seems to be keen to do more and more of these isolated fan events at this point, as we have also seen them do something fairly similar not that long ago with Virgin River. It is a way to really deliver something to diehard fans and keep them engaged — which is especially valuable in these super-long breaks.

What are you the most eager to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 4 at Netflix?

