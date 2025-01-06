Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: A January 2025 update

With us now in January 2025, we are now a little bit closer to see Bridgerton season 4 arrive on Netflix. How close? Well, we know that filming kicked off a while ago, but that does not mean that anyone is close to done. Not only that, but once filming is done, there is a lot of post-production work to go along with it.

So when is the show going to actually come back? Well, let’s just say that we’d be surprised if it sees the light of day at all this year … which is a good reason why the streaming service is probably going to offer up a lot of radio silence over the next month.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

Think about what we’ve heard from the producers in the past — this is one of those shows that, for better or for worse, operates on a two-year cycle. It would be great to see it back before that, but it is almost certainly not going to happen. The show requires a lot of editing thanks to its huge group scenes, and beyond that has to be dubbed in a wide array of languages before its release.

At least between seasons 2 and 3, we had the benefit of knowing that we had Queen Charlotte to tide us over in the middle. This time around, there is not much of anything else out there to anticipate.

The best thing that we can hope for

There is potentially an outside chance that Bridgerton returns in early spring 2026 and if that happens, we’d consider that to be a win. Hopefully, at some point we will get a little more news on possible spin-offs / prequels / something else to make the wait easier.

Related – See some other discussions right now about Bridgerton and what more could be coming per Jonathan Bailey

What are you most eager to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 when it arrives at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







