Bridgerton season 4: A fascinating Jonathan Bailey tease

As many of you may be aware already, we are going to see Jonathan Bailey back on Bridgerton season 4 in some form as Anthony. What will his story be?

Well, we know a part of it is pretty clear, given that he and Kate are expecting a baby and in theory, that could end up monopolizing a great deal of their time. However, it also feels like some parts of his past could surface — at least based on some of what Bailey himself as said.

Want to know more? Well, take a look at some of what the actor had to say recently to W Magazine:

… I always said that you want Anthony to smile, and he does with Kate; he’s found his soulmate. In season three, they have that playfulness and, for the first time, they disregard anything that’s going on around them. They were the heart of every bit of drama and complication and, my God, how dramatic it was! Now suddenly, they’re having the time of their life, getting to play games again. They’re having a baby—everything they’ve ever wanted. What’s brilliant is to see how there are elements of yourself that you can’t grow out of. So, maybe, we’ll see hints of Anthony from season one.

All of this suggests that there is an ebb and flow to the character, and maybe there will be some sort of arc that we see here. Yet, at the same time it is important to note that Benedict is going to be the focus of season 4 and within that, of course we tend to think that he will be the person who commands the most airtime. After that, we know that there is a big story that Francesca is going to be a part of, as well — doesn’t there have to be for down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

