Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: December 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear something more about Bridgerton season 4 between now and the end of December?

We’re lucky that at this point, we do at least know that there are a few notable things out there about this season already. Take, for example, the knowledge that Luke Thompson’s character of Benedict will be a huge focus; also Yerin Ha (Halo) has been cast to play Sophie Baek, a version of Sophie Beckett from the books. Will they find their happily ever after? This show tends to bring characters in that direction often, so why would we think differently here?

Now, there is always a chance that some casting info or other news of that ilk comes out this month; however, it is hard to really anticipate more than that for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that season 4 will almost certainly not premiere until winter / spring 2026. Sure, filming is already underway, but we’ve learned that there is a really long process that goes into making this show. The ballroom scenes are extremely time-consuming, there’s a lot of editing after the fact, and that is without mentioning the localization required to launch the series globally at the same time. Netflix could minimize some of the wait by ordering season 5 early and everyone getting underway on production faster, but even still, that only works to a certain extent.

So while there is almost no chance of a Bridgerton premiere date reveal this month, we are sure that the streaming service will at least hand over something. After all, they have proven themselves over time

