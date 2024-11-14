Bridgerton season 4: Jonathan Bailey on filming return

Sure, we recognize that Bridgerton season 4 will not premiere for some time, but isn’t it still nice to know about the production process? The cast and crew clearly love being a part of this world, and that includes also being able to return to it even if they are no longer the lead.

Take, for starters, Jonathan Bailey preparing to return as Anthony Bridgerton. His relationship with Kate is well-documented at this point and while Benedict will be the season 4 focus, the actor has confirmed that he will be back in the world soon enough.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

Speaking in an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor confirmed that in as short as a week’s time, he may be preparing to jump back into the Netflix show for a time. The hope here is clearly that this allows for an update as to what is going on Anthony’s life, but who knows? He may also be able to give a little bit of advice to Benedict at the same time. That character’s relationship with newcomer Sophie Baek will be the focal point of season 4, though we’re sure there will also be a continuation of the Francesca storyline, as well, given the way in which season 3 ended.

The craziest thing to consider here is that even though Bridgerton is currently in production, we will probably not see these episodes arrive until we get around to the spring of 2026 at the earliest. That remains truly insane, and it is one of the biggest parts of this show that we frankly do not understand. Hopefully, we’ll at least get a slightly better sense of what lies ahead when we get to the end of next year.

Related – See some more news on Bridgerton now, including the latest premiere-date chatter

What do you want to see from Jonathan Bailey as we move into Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates that are on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







