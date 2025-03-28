NCIS season 22 filming wraps for Wilmer Valderrama

While we wait to see more new episodes of NCIS season 22 air in the weeks ahead, why not share some good news now?

Well, for Wilmer Valderrama and a number of other cast members, there is a reason to now rejoice as filming for the time being is officially complete. If you head over to the official Instagram now for the actor, you can see him give a little speech as it was officially confirmed that he has wrapped production on the latest batch of episodes. He states that this will be his home forever, which does make us hope that he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

In general, one of the things that we do like about the entire NCIS family right now is that everyone seems to be more than happy to stick around as a major part of the cast. It does not feel like there are any immediate exits coming (fingers crossed), and that may help a great deal given that there was a good bit of turnover a few years back.

As for what we can say already about the end of this particular season, the synopsis below suggests that it will heavily revolve around Torres:

“Nexus” – As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future, on the 22nd season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There is an official renewal already for season 23 and with that in mind, we don’t have to worry about the long-term future. Just enjoy what else is ahead for now.

