The Pitt season 1 episode 14: How will Robby move forward?

As we look towards The Pitt season 1 episode 14 now on Max, one thing does feel abundantly clear: Robby is in pain. As a matter of fact, he is totally devastated. This is someone who has spent the better part of thirteen hours trying to ensure that he can help others, but he may not be able to help himself anymore. He has seen countless lives lost, and he knows that there is only so much that he can do in order to help.

Of course, to us personally we do continue to feel all the more stunned by the fact that Robby had to revisit that one room in the hospital with the cartoons on the walls. Everything from the pandemic came rushing back, and that is also where everything fell completely apart.

So is there any single way for Robby to recover? We know the hospital needs him for the remaining two episodes, but there are reasons to have some serious doubt. For now, here is all that Noah Wyle had to say on the subject to TVLine:

At this moment, I don’t know that he can. I think that this is the thing that he’s been most fearing — that this tidal wave would no longer be able to be held back. Compartments overflowing, systems failure, damage control, inoperable, you know, “Danger, Will Robinson! Mayday! Mayday! Going down!” And in that moment, he has no idea how to get the s–t back up.

The biggest thing that we hope is that someone finds Robby soon and that after that, they are someone with the capacity to really help him. This is where you could look in the direction of Collins, in the event that she comes back this season. After all, it is clear at this point that the two have gone through a lot together over the years.

What do you think we could be seeing from Robby on The Pitt moving in on the end of the season?

