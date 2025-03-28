The White Lotus season 3 episode 7: Who could die?

With this weekend set to bring The White Lotus season 3 episode 7, let’s just say that we are more than a little psyched for what is ahead.

After all, we do tend to think that whatever we see moving forward is going to set the table for the finale — which will almost certainly contain that shooting that we saw back at the start of the season. Now, this is also the time in which you have to wonder how we are going to get from point A to point B … and then also who will be caught in the crossfire.

Given that Gaitok has the gun again at the hotel, it may be easy to say that Timothy Ratliff is not the shooter … but what is stopping him from getting it again? We do think that this family could be involved in what happens here in some form, with Saxon being perhaps the most likely to die given his current downward spiral. Meanwhile, you could also argue that there has been a lot of foreshadowing that makes us think we could be seeing the end of Chelsea’s life, given how many near-misses that she’s had over the course of the series already.

How worried should you really be about Rick at this point? Remember for a moment here that we’re talking all about someone who seems to be out to meet Jim, who he thinks is responsible for his father’s death. If he holds him at gunpoint and somehow lets him go, at the same time he could be setting himself up to be killed later. (That is assuming that Jim is not actually his father, which we know is a theory that is out there.)

