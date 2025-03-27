The White Lotus season 3: Michelle Monaghan on big mystery

We know that entering the events of The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 this weekend, there are still many questions out there. As a matter of fact, it is hard to know how many answers we’re even going to get until the closing minutes of the finale!

One of the things that we know everyone is thinking about right now is what exactly happened in the flash-forward during the premiere, and we do still think that a lot of possibilities are out there. While on paper you could probably rule out Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie as suspects (how do they even get a gun?), is anything still possible?

Of course, we would love to talk more about this but for now, let’s look at another big subject in particular: What show is Jaclyn actually famous for? It has never been super-clear this season, but our general sentiment is that it may be some crime procedural based on the demographics of the people who have recognized her so far this season.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Michelle Monaghan herself indicates that she even asked creator Mike White at one point about this part of her backstory — and he admitted that he did not even have an exact show in mind!

Also in this interview, Monaghan did her part to disprove (again) the fan theory that the monkeys in Thailand are actually responsible for the shooting. We know it has been fun to think about, just like it’s also been fun to consider the possibility that the poisonous fruit was a hint at what is to come. Yet, some clues are also very-much just meant to be red herrings, right?

