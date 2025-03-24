The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 promo: Will Rick kill Jim?

As we get a little bit closer to The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 on HBO this weekend, it feels clear there are a few things to keep in mind. The Ratliff family is clearly never going to be the same, there are more potential arguments coming with the three friends, and that’s without even getting to what is ahead with Rick!

After all, go ahead and remember that the promo that aired last night showed him with a gun in his hand, seemingly ready to take down Jim, who he feels is responsible for killing his father and effectively ruining his life.

Is everything exactly what it seems here, though? This is where you can argue that at least some things do start to become a little complicated, and for a handful of notable reasons. Take, for starters, that Walton Goggins’ character may have reached the point of no return here. If Jim is a killer, you can’t leave him alive if you have him at gunpoint. However, is there also a chance that something more is at play here? Well, you could say that Jim is actually Rick’s father and that his mother lied to him. If that is the case, we don’t know exactly just how to express how complicated that would make a lot of things in the end here.

In general, the biggest thing that we could utter with a certain amount of confidence is to just be prepared. Rick’s story is getting intense, and we could also be seeing the party at Greg’s house on the hill — once where it seems he wants a confrontation with Saxon.

