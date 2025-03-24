The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 officially arrive. What can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Killer Instincts” is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here is going to carry into the finale, and that is when we imagine the infamous shooting is going to take place. If you have seen the first two seasons, then you know how things are going to end — at least to a certain extent.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

In Bangkok, Rick meets face-to-face with the man he thinks ruined his life. Meanwhile, a nervous Belinda brings Zion along to Chloe’s expat party, Saxon confronts Timothy about how strange he’s been acting since they arrived in Thailand, Laurie heads to a Muay Thai match with Valentin, and Gaitok and Mook have their first date.

Out of the stories that we’re going to see here, we tend to think that Rick versus Jim has to be the top story. If everything going to be as it seems? We know that one of the big theories that is out there at the moment is that Jim is actually Rick’s father, and that is something that would fundamentally shift his thinking. (Personally, that’s not a twist we necessarily need, as the most important thing to us at this point is simply that we see the character find a general sense of peace within himself. What else is there that really matters beyond just that?)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus right now, including a bit of a surprise with the Emmys

What do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







