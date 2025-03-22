The White Lotus season 3: One major Sam Rockwell surprise

If you are like us, you may still be reeling from the surprising and/or glorious news that Sam Rockwell has a role in The White Lotus season 3. Also, there is a chance that you may be advocating for him to get an Emmy nomination for that monologue in episode 5.

However, here is where things get tricky — due to some complicated (and quite possibly wrong?) Emmy rules about screen time, the actor may not be eligible in the guest actor category that you would think he’d be a part of on paper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rockwell may not be eligible for guest actor due largely to the total number of episodes that he is a part of this season. This (minor spoiler alert) may imply that he is a part of the remainder of the season in some way, as actors need to be present in less than 50% of the episodes in a season to be eligible for this category.

Is this a major mistake on the part of the Emmys? We’d argue that at the very least, there needs to be some stipulation when it comes to episode count versus screen time. Even if Rockwell turns up as Frank through the remainder of the season, does that mean that he will be the cornerstone of every episode? We doubt that, largely due to the fact that much of his purpose is tied to what we are seeing at this point from Walton Goggins’ character of Rick, who is in Bangkok to try and figure out what he wants to do when it comes to Jim. He believes that he is a responsible part for what happened to his father — whether or not that is truly the case remains to be seen.

