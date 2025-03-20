The White Lotus season 3 episode 6: What will Jaclyn do?

We know that entering The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, there are so many different storylines that should be addressed. Take, for example, how Saxon contends with that sibling smooch — or, whether or not Rick is going to try and kill Jim.

For the sake of this article, though, why not discuss the state of things with Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate? Things are getting progressively messier, especially in the wake of Jaclyn sleeping with Valentin. She tried to set up Laurie with the guru earlier this season, but after a wild night (and also frustration when it comes to her younger husband back home), Jaclyn made a move instead.

So what is Jaclyn going to plan to do moving forward here? Well, based on what Michelle Monaghan herself had to say to TVLine, this is not some secret she will likely keep:

“I think she has every intention of telling the girls about it the next day. Like, whatever. ‘We’re on vacation. Laurie didn’t hook up with him. I guess I will.’”

Is this going to go over well? We doubt that. After all, remember for a moment here the fact that this could be another instance of a pattern that has defined much of their relationship. Would you really be shocked if this is something similar to what happened with all of them when they were younger? If Jaclyn wants something, she may go after it — and not think so much about how it impacts her friends. Laurie may feel betrayed or, at the very least, confused by some of these actions … and there is also a reasonably good chance that this whole situation sends these characters down some sort of downward spiral.

