The White Lotus season 3 episode 6: The monastery tour?

We recognize that moving into The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, there are truly a handful of stories worth watching out for. After all, we are going to have a chance to see more of Rick with Frank in Bangkok, while back at the resort, it seems as though Saxon will probably do whatever he can to forget the events of the night before.

Yet, for the sake of this article, we actually want to get a little more into the Piper story given that this is arguably the biggest episode ahead so far for the character. If you saw the recent preview for what is ahead, then you know already that we are going to see a monk — effectively meaning that we are going to see that big monastery tour happen that Victoria hammered her about in episode 5.

So what is important about this tour? Consider a few different things. We’ve had our suspicions for a while as to whether or not Piper knows what she is trying to sign up for; meanwhile, we also wonder if this is where we learn something more about Tim or Victoria. Is he going to be able to keep the legal action against him under wraps? Is Victoria hiding a secret of her own? We’ve wondered for a while if she could be an informant.

What makes this particular installment so valuable, at least to us, is that we’re going to be able to see multiple people in this family in a fish-out-of-water scenario. Can people like Victoria and Tim really start to think outside of themselves? Will there be some major surprise that changes the rest of the season? Time will tell…

