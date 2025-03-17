The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 promo: Frank and Rick’s plan

What are you going to have a chance to see entering The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 over on HBO? There is so much to anticipate.

Well, we do think for starters that the introduction of Sam Rockwell as Frank does radically throw a whole new series of dynamics into the story for Rick, especially if he wants to achieve his hyper-ambitious plan when it comes to Jim. It is possible that he will use him to further get an audience with the man he believes is responsible for the death of his father. At the same, though, is there a chance that Frank is going to be able to talk him out of it?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest The White Lotus preview that features the two men talking through the next phase of Rick’s plan, and the question we have for Rick comes down ultimately to this: Do you think that this is actually going to be something that gives you a certain measure of happiness? Let’s just say that we have our doubts. Killing Jim does not take away the past. Apparent violence may just beget more violence.

Nonetheless, this episode feels like a time in which some of this could be figured out, and it is certainly our hope that before the season ends, he will find a way to get back to Chelsea — this is someone who clearly seems to have deep feelings for him, even in spite of the kiss that happened with Chloe. We also tend to think that she’d talk things out about that with Rick soon after returning and with that, they can get back on the same page.

Based on the preview, what are you most eager to see on The White Lotus season 3 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for all sorts of other updates.

