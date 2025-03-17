The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The aftermath…

After what you certainly consider a game-changer at HBO, do you want to learn a bit more about The White Lotus season 3 episode 6? Then allow us to lend a helping hand!

First and foremost, here is where we will note that “Denials” is the title for this hour — so what in the world does this even mean? Well, we know that the Full Moon party is going to cause a lot of ripple effects all across the board for some of these characters. Some of them may be feeling scarred, whereas others have the challenge of trying to clean up their mess. Doing this, at least in some regards, is going to be pretty darn difficult for them to manage.

If you want to get a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

In the wake of the Full Moon festivities, Laurie finds herself feeling deceived by Jaclyn, while a hungover Saxon tries to bury what happened the night before. Later, Belinda’s son arrives at an inopportune moment, Chloe faces questions from her boyfriend, and Rick continues his ruse with Sritala.

The arrival of Belinda’s son here is of course critical, with the biggest reason being what we know already about the end of the season. We are getting closer to that fateful shootout and yet, at the same time we still have to wonder how we’re going to get there. Is that connected to Belinda’s story — or, is it going to come more out of left field? We’re both excited and nervous to get to that point, but also grateful that there is still a lot of great stuff leading up to this point that we can look forward to.

What do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 episode 6?

