Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8: Hilary Swank role revealed

We certainly knew that entering Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 that there was a big selling point: Hilary Swank. Or, to be specific, learning what sort of role she is going to play within the world of the Showtime drama. It was one thing to keep her part under wraps when she was off-screen; however, the moment she turned up alongside the cast and crew, it was clear that you had to start lifting the veil to a certain extent.

So what did we end up getting here? Let’s just say that in a sense, the end result of her debut was both a surprise and at the same time, not that much of a surprise at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

Now, we certainly do think that a number of people heading into the episode did so thinking full well that Swank was going to be playing an older version of Melissa, even despite the previous proclamation that she was dead in the present. That turned out to be true. However, the big surprise came via the fact that she is actually with Alex, the daughter of Hanna, the frog-watcher who discovered the Yellowjackets out in the wilderness. She faked her death, took on a new name, and started a whole new life … even if a lot of it turned out to be a lie.

So when the dust finally settled here, we thought that Melissa would not turn out to be a threat at all — but then again, was she about to kill Shauna with that knife? Has she been playing mind-games on her? Did she actually kill Lottie? This is an episode where you are left to wonder whether or not she is telling the truth, and there is a good bit that we could be thinking about for a good while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 now

What did you think about the events of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







