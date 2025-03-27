Reacher season 4 premiere date hopes at Prime Video

Following the season 3 finale today at Prime Video, is there something more that we can say when it comes to a Reacher season 4?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just issue a reminder that the Alan Ritchson series is 100% coming back for more, and that news has been out there for a rather long time. Because of that, we do tend to think that everyone is already planning to some extent for what the next part of the series is going to look like.

So where should we start off here? Well, remember that this is one of those shows that takes a while to make due to all the action sequences, and then also plenty of time after the fact to edit and piece together. With a lot of Amazon’s big-ticket shows, we have come to expect hiatuses that last anywhere from 18 to 24 months. We are not sure it is right to really anticipate anything different here, either. If we see the next chapter in late 2026 or early 2027, we will be happy … especially when you consider that there is going to be a spin-off all about Neagley. That, more than likely, is going to be coming in between.

While there may not be a lot of firm details about Reacher season 4 out there as of yet, this is one of those shows where by and large, you can know what to expect. Also, Ritchson has noted in the past that he is happy to keep this show going for as long as humanly possible. While he is getting some other opportunities here and there, this show is his biggest claim to fame at this point — and we do think it is a springboard to a lot of other things at the same exact time.

When do you want to see Reacher season 4 happen at Prime Video?

