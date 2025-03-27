The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: EP talks ‘rewarding’ final story

With the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 rapidly approaching, we are getting more and more chances to reflect.

After all, there is no denying at this point that this has been a painfully emotional journey for a lot of these characters, and we have seen all sorts of difficult twists and turns for June and some of the other characters. We would love nothing more than to see most of the survivors of Gilead have a happy end to their story but even still, not much can be confirmed.

For now, what we can at least say is that there is a tiny amount of hope for the future. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what co-showrunner Yahlin Chang had to say about what is ahead:

“We really felt like we wanted this season to be a love letter to our fans. You guys have really stuck with us through thick and thin — we all know that it’s not the easiest watch, this show … [After writing some tough episodes] I was like, I only want to feel-good episodes. I only want to like, end with victory and feelings of hope and triumph and uplift… this season we wanted to feel rewarding.”

Of course, does the final season being “rewarding” mean that everything is going to be completely and utterly thwarted in Gilead? Not necessarily. The thing that is perhaps the hardest about this final season is that something has to be left over for The Testaments. We tend to view The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 as the conclusion of June’s story; yet, there may still be much more to say for the world as a whole.

