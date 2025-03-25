The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Bradley Whitford on final episodes

As so many of you more than likely know, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming to Hulu next month — and of course, it will be emotional. How can it not? We are talking here about a show that is focusing now more than ever on a rebellion. June is going to take her moment to strike, and the hope here of course remains that she is going to find a way to do just that.

So how is the cast handling the end of the line here? Well, let’s just say that there were teary moments aplenty during production. Also, there were likely opportunities aplenty for them to reflect.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is what Bradley Whitford had to say about his time on the show as Commander Lawrence:

The older I get, the luckier I realize that I’ve been, and there is nothing like being in an ongoing, creatively satisfying television show, let alone one that unfortunately means something these days. I think one of the truly kind of unacknowledged miracles of the show is the way the writers pretty seamlessly stepped off the dock of a brilliant novel onto an ongoing story and expanded that story, which a dramaturge might argue is kind of a claustrophobic premise. So, I feel like it’s the definition of bittersweet. We’ve been incredibly lucky to go on this long.

Obviously, all TV shows must end, and when you think about the streaming world in particular, there are hardly a ton of series out there that last anywhere near this long. Because of that, it does feel easy to be grateful that The Handmaid’s Tale has had the journey it has — and The Testaments is still coming!

