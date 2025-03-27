Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the epic four-episode premiere on Prime Video this week, do you want to learn more about Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5? Well, let’s just say that we are happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s just give a quick reminder that this series operates a little differently than many others out there in the streaming world. You get four episodes right away, and then two a week for the rest of the season. You can expect episodes 5 and 6 on April 3, and this will lead to the series finale coming on eventually in the middle of next month.

So what is going to be ahead story-wise? Well, in a way you can argue that almost everything could change. After all, Bosch: Legacy has seemingly tied up part of the story from the end of last season with Preston Borders now taken out. However, some trust issues between Harry and Maddie Bosch still remain. The two do have their separate cases that they are working on, with the former likely facing some other obstacles in the wake of Sheila’s death at the end of episode 4. Meanwhile, Maddie seems to be in the midst of a case involving a series of robberies.

As for one Honey Chandler, what will prove interesting here is getting a chance to see what happens through the rest of their campaign. We know that she’s already facing obstacles and suspicion when it comes to her closeness to Bosch, and also some of the storm clouds that are circling all around him.

We are going to be sad to see the show eventually go; yet, at the same time, we are prepared for a lot of crazy stuff to happen beforehand. Brace yourselves…

