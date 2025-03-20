Bosch: Legacy season 4: Could it actually still happen?

We know that in one week’s time, you are going to have an opportunity to see the Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere. It is being promoted as the final chapter … but is that really going to be the case?

Well, the first order of business here already is noting that this is not going to be the last chapter at all for Titus Welliver as the title character. He is going to have some sort of role in the upcoming Renee Ballard series. Beyond just that, though, we are also hearing the he is open to coming back in some other form!

Speaking to TV Insider in advance of the final episodes, here is at least some of what the actor had to say on that subject:

“There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun off feature-length films … So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so … We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department.”

Just from hearing this alone, it is abundantly clear that it was Amazon’s decision to end the show as opposed to the producers or Welliver’s. That means that they could always reverse-course. In the meantime, we know that Titus will appear on The Equalizer later this season in a totally different role, one that could set up a spin-off there. We’ll have to wait and see just what CBS decides with that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

