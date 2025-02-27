Bosch: Legacy season 3 trailer: The end is (almost) here

As many of you may be aware already, Bosch: Legacy season 3 is slated to premiere moving into March 27. With that, what can you expect to see?

If you head over to the link here, you can see an extended look at the final chapter, one that is going to be nostalgic at times but also surprising and action-packed at others. This is a story that has the potential to give us a number of other big moments, and of course we are excited to see how the story ends. Given that Harry Bosch is going to appear on the Renee Ballard show, we at least know that he is going to make it through the story alive. As for everyone else, doesn’t it feel like there is some mystery there? We tend to think so!

If you have not seen the season 3 synopsis below, it helps to set the stage for whatever else is ahead:

Season Three of Bosch: Legacy is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993). The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

Remember that this batch of episodes is going to not just honor this version of the show, but also at the same time the original Bosch show. This is a lot of history for the producers to tie together.

