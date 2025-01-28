Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date, new details revealed

We have waited a really long time to get some Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date news. By virtue of that, we are pretty thrilled with what we know now!

Where should we begin here? Well, let’s note that the Titus Welliver series is going to officially kick off on Prime Video come Thursday, March 27. There are ten episodes within the final chapter of the story, with the finale currently slated for April 17.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on BOSCH: LEGACY!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a retrospective that sets up the endgame for Bosch: Legacy, one that includes footage from both the original show and the spin-off. This is one of the longest-running franchises that Amazon has, so it makes sense to kick things off in an altogether epic way.

Now, let’s share what some of the people involved have to say about the end of the series…

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios – “As we approach the final season of Bosch: Legacy, we are so proud of what this series has accomplished and while it’s bittersweet to see it come to a close we’re immensely satisfied with the journey … We’re grateful to Michael Connelly, Titus Welliver, and the rest of the cast and crew for the captivating stories they have delivered over the years and the series has left an indelible mark on the crime drama genre. This final season promises to deliver more high-stakes drama and intriguing storytelling for our global customers.”

Michael Connelly, author and executive producer – “What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work … Led by Titus Welliver and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo, and a great partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever.”

We know that the final season here is not the last time that we are going to see Welliver as Harry Bosch; after all, he is going to be appearing in the upcoming Renee Ballard series starring Maggie Q.

What are you most excited to see at this point entering Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







