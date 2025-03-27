Is Severance new tonight on Apple TV+, March 27, 2025?

Is Severance new tonight on Apple TV+? Of course, it goes without saying that we want more after the insanity last week. We have had a chance to watch what is one of television’s most ambitious shows for the better part of this year, one full of various twists and turns.

Now, here is where we do have to hand over a dose of bad news — unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a long time to see the show back. There is no installment on the air tonight, as last week’s “Cold Harbor” was the epic season 2 finale. For now, the hope is that there will be a smaller wait for season 3 than there was between 1 and 2, but we’ll have to wait on that.

So what is it that we can say at this point? Well, the writing process for the third season has already begun and while there are no production dates officially set at the moment, we do tend to think that it would benefit everyone if filming begins this year. That would make an early 2027 start all the more feasible, since you want to allow plenty of time for post-production.

As for what sort of stories could be coming, let’s just say that this is where things also get pretty darn hairy. Given the decision that Innie Mark made at the end of season 2, you can easily argue that both his Innie and Outie could now be trapped in the company. Because of this, will an escaped Gemma be able to save him? Maybe there is a role reversal, but the last thing that we’d want here is to make some broad assumption in a show that always twists and evolves.

