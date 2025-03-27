Severance season 3 premiere date: Ben Stiller talks more on wait

When it comes to a show as good as Severance, it is easy to be a pretty impatient bunch. The second season was so good! Also, we know that nobody wants to wait some insanely long period of time for another batch of episodes.

Of course, it would be absolutely delightful in the event that someone came out with news suggesting that another season would be coming before too long. Unfortunately, that’s not happening. Instead, we are really just at the mercy of whenever production is done and the episodes are edited, and there is no clear timetable on that.

However, what we can at least state here is that executive producer / director Ben Stiller continues to reiterate that there is a plan for there to not be some insane three-year wait again. Speaking this time around to This Morning in the UK, here is what he had to say:

“… I can’t tell you anything. And I would love to tell you how long you’ll have to wait, but the goal is definitely not to wait three years, between two and three. For sure, we want to get it out as fast as possible. We’re in that process.”

Is there a general feeling we have?

We do continue top hope that an early 2027 launch is possible, especially since a big part of the wait after season 1 was tied to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. The fact that the writers have been working for a good while already gives us some hope, so let’s just cross our fingers that production itself can happen in a pretty efficient manner — which we know is hard based on how expensive the overall product is.

