Severance season 3: Tramell Tillman on possible Milchick future

As we prepare to see Severance season 3 on Apple TV+, there is undoubtedly so much good stuff to speculate about across the board. Take, for starters, what the future could actually hold for Seth Milchick after the chaotic season 2 finale.

After all, consider this for a moment: We just saw for the second time a major incident happen under his watch. In the first season, it was the Overtime Contingency. Then, the celebration regarding Cold Harbor’s completion turned into absolute pandemonium, and all of that led to Mark freeing Gemma and the eventual death of Drummond. This leaves major questions when it comes to the executive branch at Lumon, but also on the subject of whether or not the company is going to have a future for Milchick at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

Speaking to TVLine, Tramell Tillman could not say too much in definitive terms about what is ahead. Yet, at the same time, we do find the following quote from him to be a little bit curious:

I think everything’s in danger at this point. We lose Drummond. He’s murdered, essentially, and the Innies have run amok. Gemma is now outside of the floor. So there’s a lot that’s going on that leaves so much to imagination and so much to question, right? We also don’t know what Milchick’s mental state is at this point. We do see that Helly has basically corralled all of Choreography & Merriment to rally against him, and so he now has to figure out a way to get out of this. So it’s very immediate, and it really does leave the question: What now? What do we do now?

Of course, what adds to the mystery is that we don’t know why Milchick even works for them to begin with. We have already seen the company mistreat him on a number of different levels, so is this job about the money? Or, is there something else holding him there?

Related – Are we going to see Severance season 3 premiere in early 2027?

What do you think we could be seeing when it comes to Milchick’s story moving into Severance season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







