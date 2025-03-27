Survivor 48 episode 6 preview: Is the merge here already?

Next week on CBS you are going to be seeing Survivor 48 episode 6 arrive — and with that, the official arrival of the merge! How did we get here so fast?

Well, the thing with this iteration of the show is that they do like to bring tribes together fast — yet, we’ve also seen with the “New Era” that there have been all sorts of wonky gimmicks. For us personally, we don’t need anything like splits within a new tribe or “earning” the merge buff. So much at this point just comes from watching people try to navigate a huge group of thirteen people.

As for who is in the best spot heading into the merge, this is where things get extremely difficult. You can argue that both the new Vula and Lagi tribes are super-unified, but if one group brings over people from Civa, the other group could be in huge trouble.

One thing that may definitely matter at this point is Eva’s immunity idol, which she found using Star’s cipher. Since everyone at the tribe knows about it, they could just play it to ensure all of their safety … if they can do it correctly. Insofar as we are currently aware, nobody else has an idol. However, there will likely be another one at the merge beach, and there could be a couple of others actively in the game.

In general, though, the biggest thing that we are going to say here is that this is a great season and beyond just that, almost every single person left makes for good TV. Not all of them seem to be great players, but at the same time, we don’t really need a ton of game-bots running around out there.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Survivor 48 episode 6 next week?

