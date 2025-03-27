Survivor 48 episode 5: Eva reveals autism in powerful moment

We knew in advance of Survivor 48 episode 5 that there was going to be an emotional moment that brought Jeff Probst to tears. So, what was that?

Well, let’s just say that this was easily the most important episode for Eva so far this season. She had what she herself described as an “episode” near the end of the immunity challenge, which she was able to finish in just enough time for the Lagi tribe to be safe. After that moment, however, she broke down and in a rare moment, Jeff Probst allowed Joe to come over and help her. At that point in the game, he was the only person who was aware of her autism and what to do when certain moments happened.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SURVIVOR reviews!

After what happened, Eva decided to open up and tell everyone that she has autism — a moment that produced a lot of support from the other players and tears from Jeff. Joe also explained why it was so important for him to help her, even if doing so exposed how close the two of them are. It does make both of them bigger threats in the game but at the same time, this is a powerful human moment that you rarely see on this show.

If this wasn’t enough…

Well, back at the Lagi camp, we saw Eva have a few more powerful moments, one that culminated in Star telling everyone about her Beware Advantage. Everyone tried to help unlock the cipher and in the end, Eva figured it out! Star allowed her to keep the idol and with that, it seems like the two are going to be playing together moving forward. They were rivals in the game once upon a time and yet, they could now be allies — something that we would welcome at this point and very much support.

What did you think about Eva’s powerful moment on Survivor 48 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







