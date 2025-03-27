Survivor 48 episode 5: Who was voted out?

We do recognize that a significant chunk of Survivor 48 episode 5 is going to be spent discussing the emotional challenge and Eva. However, we do not want to just gloss over the fact that there was yet another Tribal Council!

So, what happened here? Well, the Civa tribe ventured to Tribal for the first time, and this created what looked on paper to be a fascinating scenario. After all, you had original Civa members in Mitch and Chrissy there with original Vula members in Sai and Cedrek. Also, Bianca from the original Lagi was in the middle … but did not have a vote.

Now, it felt like there were a number of ways that Bianca could have handled this moment — but telling Cedrek about her lack of a vote last-minute? Well, that was a mistake. It gave him reason not to trust her, and he also noted that he did not want to get Sai out of the game at this point. It remains to be seen why Chrissy also voted for Bianca — did she and Cedrek have a chance to discuss things? Or, were these votes based on original fears about Bianca’s stance in the game?

Well, the risk Cedrek runs into moving forward is that he may have made a move without Sai knowing, and there were already trust issues there … but we will wait and see what happens with the merge around the corner. The only major takeaway that we have right now is that this was not a unified tribe at all; meanwhile, both the post-swap Lagi and Vula groups felt like they were about as cohesive as we’ve seen from tribes at this point in the game. They could easily stay together after the merge.

Do you think the right decision was made at the end of Survivor 48 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

