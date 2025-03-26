The Rookie season 7 episode 12 promo: The purge?

As we move into The Rookie season 7 episode 12 on ABC next week, there is one thing we can say. Somehow, things are about to be even crazier.

After all, one week removed from doing an homage to Speed, it now seems as though the series is going directly into the world of The Purge with an April Fools’ episode. Sure, there are pranks … but what happens when an LAPD social-media employee takes things too far?

Well, the promo for this episode here makes it clear that a social-media post declaring crime legal basically leads to widespread chaos all across the city — and trying to stop that is not going to be easy. We don’t think that anyone necessarily believes that they can do whatever they want here. Yet, at the same time, we tend to think that they view this as an open door to act on some of their worst impulses.

Of course, the craziest thing about all of this is that right when we could have a number of romantic moments for Chen and Bradford (at least as evidenced by said promo), everything is going to haywire. This may be one of the harder problems that the entire LAPD has faced throughout the entirety of the show. We’d love to be able to sit here and say that things are going to be better by the end of the hour, but how in the world could we? This is just a show that tends to balance out procedural stuff with more serialized fare, so we don’t tend to think that the remainder of the season is going to necessarily be all about this.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 12 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates coming up in the near future.

