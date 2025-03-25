The Rookie season 7 episode 12 spoilers: A look at ‘April Fools’

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, The Rookie season 7 episode 12 is coming to ABC in just one week. We know that this is a show that has done its fair share of holiday-themed stores before, but are we about to get something different? It certainly appears as though that may be the case!

After all, it feels like April Fools is the sort of holiday that would be a total nightmare for anyone in the police, especially since there are going to be so many wannabe pranksters eager to do stupid stuff at any given moment. If you are John Nolan and/or various members of the LAPD, this is something that you do need to be aware of on some level.

Below, you can see the full The Rookie season 7 episode 12 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

An April Fools’ prank on LAPD’s social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John’s T.O. skills are tested, Wesley is assigned a challenging case, and Tim and Lucy play a joke on the team.

What makes this episode interesting to us is that it is not just about the LAPD having to take on various pranks across the city — Tim and Lucy are going to be having some fun of their own! Honestly, we’re just glad about the chance the two could have to do something that puts a smile on their face. All things considered, why wouldn’t we? This is really a great opportunity to have some fun and engage in a little bit of silliness, though it remains to be seen if everything is going to go quite according to plan. After all, their own prank could end up with unintended consequences…

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 12 when it airs?

Are you glad to have an April Fools episode? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

