Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8: Will rescue really happening?

As we get prepared to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 a little bit later this week, why not talk more about the rescue? We know that this is something that perhaps now more than ever feels 100% possible.

However, are there still so many reasons to be concerned at the moment, and a lot of it comes down to the fact that this show is so unpredictable. Also, are there things that still need to happen in the Wilderness first?

Well, what we know at this point is that thanks in part to the presence of nature guide Kodi, there is clearly a way out in a way that there was not before. It may take some time, but he could lead them to safety. However, do you trust him for so many different reasons? He knows how dangerous the Yellowjackets are, and he could be harboring his own secrets…

From here, you also have to wonder one other thing that is truly baffling. Is it possible that not everyone will even want to leave? This is a situation where some may think that their lives back home were not all that great. There is risk with making a departure, but there is also a risk in staying.

The big thing we still remember…

Well, remember that we have yet to make it to the point that Pit Girl appears in the premiere — that has to mean something, right? Regardless of whether or not that person’s identity is a big deal, we do still think that the event itself is, and we have to see what happens leading up to it. There are still some thresholds that need to be reached.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

