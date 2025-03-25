Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8: Star teases more answers

It is crazy to think that Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 is going to thrust us further into the home stretch of this season. How are we here already? There are only three episodes left this season and by virtue of that, we are more than confident that there are some crazy things ahead.

Beyond just that, though, are we also going to get more answers? Just remember that through a lot of what is ahead, we are still wondering how the team got rescued, who is alive in the present, and also whether or not there is something about the wilderness. That’s without talking about who burned down the cabin or whether there are other people alive out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

In a new interview with Elle Canada, here is at least some of what Sophie Nélisse (who plays the younger version of Shauna) had to say about the story in its totality:

“When I started reading the third season and saw how mean Shauna got—like, really lashing out at so many people—I was like, ‘Oh, this is really fun.’ … And it’s going in a completely different direction from past seasons because we get a lot of answers to questions we’ve had since the beginning.”

Could there also be some other questions raised? In theory sure, and we say that mostly because of the fact that there is no indicator out there at present that season 3 is going to be the final one. Our general sentiment is that within the next few weeks, we are going to hear something more about a renewal; after all, the series has a dedicated audience! There is no real reason to think that time is going to go by without any sort of other news on what the future could hold.

Related – Learn more about what is coming on Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8

Is there anything that you are most eager to see on Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







