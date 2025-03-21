Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 promo: Hilary Swank’s debut!

There is so much to look forward to at this point entering Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 when it airs on Showtime. So, where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that this is the story that is finally going to mark the long-awaited debut of Hilary Swank on the series. The casting of the iconic actress was exciting leading up to the start of the season, but the producers have made us wait forever.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a full preview for what lies ahead, and we certainly believe it is one that brings a ton of exciting stuff to the table! Swank turns up in the closing seconds, but what is interesting here is that her character acts as though she is somewhat aware of what Shauna did in the past. Does this mean that she is the daughter of the frog-watcher Hannah? Or, could she actually be a one-time Yellowjackets in her own right? There is still a great deal to think about here, but we do hope that there are answers coming up here sooner rather than later.

As for what else is coming, this preview also does feature Shauna making it (at least reasonably) clear that she feels like the only way to be safe is to be the last person standing — which you can argue is a clue that she will eventually try to kill all the rest of her teammates. There is a case to be made that she is actually the Big Bad of the series, which would be interesting given the fact that Melanie Lynskey’s character is established as such a key cog.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

