Will Trent season 3 episode 11: The Marco tragedy

We new that Will Trent season 3 episode 11 was going to have a really difficult case at the center of it … but is Will going to recover?

Well, let’s begin here now by noting the following: After what happened to Marco, we’re not sure that he ever could. The teenager ended up passing away after being shut by a stray bullet, and that is something that Will had to sit with … even though he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Ramón Rodríguez had to say about where this tragedy stands amidst everything else that he’s gone through:

I mean, it’s up there. This is something that, although it was accidental, he was the cause of it, and I think it’s a little different when you’re the cause of trauma versus just receiving trauma, so it’s really high up there. He has never done anything like this. It’s one of those moments that is going to change him forever. It is something that will continue to haunt him, and that he will have to deal with [throughout Season 3] because he cannot come to terms with it. It’s a very difficult thing.

We have a great GBI consultant that works with us in Atlanta. His name is Brian, and I got to talk to him and other cop friends about it, and it’s one of the most horrific things that could ever happen on duty, where something happens to go awry and ends up taking a life away — a child’s life. It’s horrific.

We do think Will’s head is also going through a lot when it comes to relationships, as well. Even though he is with Marion, he may struggle with how she handled the immediate aftermath. At the same time, it was Angie who was at his door at the end of the episode — so what will that mean? Time will tell…

