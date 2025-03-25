Will Trent season 3 episode 12 spoilers: All about wellness

Are you ready to dive head-first into Will Trent season 3 episode 12 when it arrives on ABC next week? Well, for the title character, we tend to think there is one thing to be excited about above all else: An undercover mission!

Now, of course, this is far from the only time that Will has taken on this role. He is infiltrating a wellness community here and ironically, this is not the only crime TV episode that has done an installment like this recently! We’ve also seen something recently for Elsbeth that was similar in nature … though the two could eventually go down very different paths.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Do you want to get some more details all about what’s coming? Well, be sure to check out the Will Trent season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

While grappling with his own trauma, Will goes undercover at Olas Collective, a suspicious wellness community, to uncover the truth behind the organization and investigate a string of deaths tied to its members.

By the end of this episode, it is certainly our hopes that we get some answers here … but we also tend to think that there is more good stuff coming beyond the Olas Collective, as well. Take personal subplots and maybe even some revelations! We are thoroughly excited to dive into all of it, and we also hope that at some point soon, we also end up getting a season 4 renewal. Is this a foregone conclusion? We wouldn’t go that far, but we do think the odds are high we will see more of it.

If there is one last tease we can share here, it is quite simple: There may at least one or two loose ends about this Collective that carry into episode 13, as well…

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3 episode 12 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a number of other updates ahead that you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







