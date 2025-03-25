Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue to premiere on CBS this fall

Even though CBS has not unveiled too much information when it comes to the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue, we can say this: We know when it will premiere!

Today, the network announced in a new preview (watch here) that the show starring Donnie Wahlberg is going to be coming on the air this fall. Do not take this promo as evidence that the show is actively filming as of yet, and we have not heard much of anything when it comes to the rest of the cast. This really just represents CBS wanting to get people excited about what else is coming, and we imagine that an exact timeslot will be revealed during May sweeps. An exact start date could be shown off during the summer.

For those who have not heard, Boston Blue is still a working title and by virtue of that, there is at least a chance it could change. The synopsis below sets the stage for what is coming:

In BOSTON BLUE, a universe expansion of the long-running top drama BLUE BLOODS, Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

Will other cast members appear?

Well, for now nothing has been announced on that subject, and the last thing that we want to do here is give people out there false hope. Yet, we do think it is useful to consider the possibility, mostly because it is not that hard of a trip for anyone to make from New York City to Boston…

What are you most excited to see on this Blue Bloods spin-off?

Do you think that some other cast members are going to appear here and there? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

