Is Doc new tonight on Fox, March 25, 2025?

Is Doc new tonight on Fox? We certainly think that it makes sense to want more on the hit series and soon. Yet, when will we get it?

Well, this is where we do have to come in here and hand over at least some of the bad news: You won’t be getting the medical drama back tonight, or in the relatively near future. Molly Parker and (at least much of the cast) will be back for another season, and we know that it is going to consist of a whopping 22 episodes. However, that does not mean that it will be back until at least September.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

Has Doc done enough to get people eager to keep watching? We hope so; if nothing else, Fox is banking on the long-term success of this show due to the popularity of the drama and then also a number of things that we did manage to see over the course of the first season. It makes at least some measure of sense why they would want to make more of it happen.

Now, we do think that one of the big questions relates to whether or not you are going to see more of Scott Wolf as Dr. Richard Miller, especially in the wake of a lot of what we saw with his dismissal at the end of the first season. Our hope here is that we’re going to be able to see the show surprise us with other twists but beyond just that, continue to make us care for these characters. After all, that is probably more essential than anything if you want to see the series stick around long-term.

Related – See some more discussion right now about the events of the Doc season 2 finale

What do you most want to see on Doc when the show comes back?

Do you think we’re going to see more of Richard early in season 2? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







