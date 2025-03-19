Is Scott Wolf leaving Doc, Dr. Richard Miller after season 1 finale?

Following the events of the Doc season 1 finale on Fox tonight, have we seen the end of Scott Wolf in the part of Dr. Richard Miller?

Well, we should start off here by noting the first super-obvious order of business here: Richard was fired at the conclusion of the story. This was a move that was certainly merited after what we saw over the course of the season, but it also does not necessarily mean that he’s gone for good. This is one of those strange situations where you may want a character to face consequences but at the same time, appreciate the performance that we saw.

Speaking to Deadline about the future of this character in particular, here is some of what executive producer Barbie Kligman had to say:

Here’s what I’ll say. We love Scott and we love the way he’s played Richard. So I don’t think this is the last we’ll be seeing of him. But I’m not giving you more.

Given the fact that this show has already been renewed for a season 2 consisting of 22 episodes, that does give the writers a lot of time in order to put together new stories with a wide array of characters. Don’t you think that this is something that they are going to 100% embrace and then some? For the time being, that’s at least how we would view the situation, even for someone like Richard who was fired. We also would not be surprised at all in the event that there were some new people who were brought in here at the same exact time, just to keep adding a spark to the story.

What did you think about the overall events of the Doc season 1 finale on Fox?

What did you think about the overall events of the Doc season 1 finale on Fox?

