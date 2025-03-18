Doc season 2 premiere date hopes at Fox

Given that tonight does mark the Doc season 1 finale over at Fox, why not go ahead and discuss when season 2 could premiere?

The first order of business here is, of course, sharing a reminder that the medical drama has already been greenlit for another chapter. This comes on the heels of the show generating good numbers for network across all metrics, and it was strong enough even that we’re going to get a 22-episode season moving forward! That is a huge vote of confidence for a series that had a much shorter order for season 1.

As for when Doc season 2 is going to premiere, the fact that this is a 22-episode season does limit the possible windows here. Given that Fox does tend to have baseball related breaks in baseball / early September, we anticipate it coming on the air starting in late September. You will likely then see the show play out there until the holidays, before then also coming back for some runs in the winter and spring.

One of the great things that does come with the series coming back at this point is that if you are the writers, you really do have a proper chance here to properly determine what works and what didn’t about season 1. From there, you can build on that — whether it be the real-life mysteries or the personal ones for Molly Parker and the rest of the cast.

When will an official premiere date be announced?

For the time being here, our advice is to look towards June or July. You may know its timeslot come upfront season in May, but typically, exact dates are shared via press release over the course of the summer. That gives broadcast networks a few months in order to better promote things.

What do you most want to see moving into Doc season 2 when it airs at Fox?

