Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale: Was David or Lete winner?

Who was the winner of Deal or No Deal Island season 2? We knew entering the final episode that Lete and David were still in the running.

Yet, the Joe Manganiello-hosted reality show is different from a lot of other competitions, mostly because they do not wait until the end of the finale to reveal the winner. You find that out reasonably early and from there, the champion gets to play the Banker in one final game for the grand prize.

Now, we’ve heard one crazy tease after the next when it comes to the insane game at the heart of the finale, but who is playing it? Last week ended with a cliffhanger where David needed to have one more high-value case to unseat Lete and make it to the end of the season. So did the Australian Survivor champion pull it off? In a word, yes! David was declared the winner right away, but Lete had a classy exit at the end. From there, she was only left to cheer on David entering the final showdown.

To say that this final game was insane is not even doing it justice. Even though David won almost $6 million, that is not even the only thing that is significant about it. We’re also talking here about one of the most intense hours in recent history since by the end of it, this was a man riding with no safety net. If he had made a mistake along the way, he could have left with less than a hundred bucks … and how do you even deal with that? This was easiest the riskiest move that any contestant has made in reality TV history, and it worked!

