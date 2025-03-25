NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 15 promo: Is Franks MIA?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 15 — so what is the focus of the story going to be?

Well, for whatever reason, the network is continuing their habit of not sharing too much about upcoming episodes of the prequel far in advance. There is no synopsis out there for this story, which comes with it the title of “From the Ashes.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Thankfully, the preview for what lies ahead that aired tonight did at least set the stage slightly for what lies ahead, and that includes noting that we are set to get a pretty huge story with Mike Franks at the center. We know that this is the sort of guy who cannot walk away from a case, or an instance of someone in peril. This means that over this episode, he could find himself so deep into an investigation that the rest of the team does not even know where he is.

In its totality, what we are getting a clear sense of from Franks this season is how Gibbs became so invested in his job and his duty. He learned from Mike how to handle difficult cases, but also how to occasionally go rogue. He had some of these tendencies himself, but there is no denying that his mentor also implanted certain skills in him.

It goes without saying, but we are sure that there are going to be a lot of emotional moments ahead — that goes along with some of the action, which we tend to think is a staple of the franchise for the most part.

Related – Be sure to get some other news entering the upcoming NCIS: Origins finale, including when it will air

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 15?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates on the show soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







