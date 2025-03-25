Severance season 3: Will it be the final season?

We are thrilled to know thanks to the recent renewal that Severance season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ — however, will it be the end?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that with a lot of shows out there, it would be insane to even suggest that we are near the end of the road. However, at the same time this is a show that took three years to come back for season 2, and with the high-concept storytelling and attention to detail here, it is hard to imagine that it is going to have some sort of ten-season run.

Here is what we can say for now: Apple TV+ has yet to say that season 3 of Severance will be the final one, and nor have the producers. We are therefore moving forward feeling somewhat optimistic that we are going to be seeing a little bit more in the way of content from Adam Scott and the rest of the cast. Our hope is that we at least get a season 4 here, and there could easily be enough content for that depending on how everything plays out.

Now if season 3 is the end for whatever reason, the only thing that we would hope is that there is some sort of announcement made in advance. After all, it only feels right that viewers have a chance to actually prepare, as opposed to just having bad news dropped on them right now.

For the time being, in Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller we trust! With the quality of the work that they have put together the past two seasons, we have every reason to think that they are going to deliver time and time again.

How many more seasons do you think we are going to see Severance on the air?

