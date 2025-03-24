When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big renewal last night over on the Hallmark Channel, what more can we say about a When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date?

Well, first and foremost, we are happy to just say that the Erin Krakow series is coming back for more and that is not something that we have to worry about over the next few months. The show is keeping to its usual schedule and because of that, we do think there is a good chance that you see the next batch of episodes in January 2026. We more than expect that new episodes are going to enter production around July, and we will get some more teases all about what is ahead around then.

Now that we have said all of this, we do think that it is high time to raise the next all-important question here: Is there any guarantee of that? Well, hardly. Remember that season 10 aired in the summer, whereas season 11 came around in the spring. While the show was a January / February tradition for a rather long time, that did change for a while … but we do think we are going to see things return to normal.

After all, there are only a few different reasons to think that When Calls the Heart could be pushed back. For starters, you could be in a situation here where Hallmark decides to air another show first; or, they may think there is a better timeslot somewhere later on down the road. The most important thing that we do have to remember here is that the powers-that-be at the network are really the ones who will make the final decision, and the cast / crew have no real say on when the show is back.

