When Calls the Heart renewed for season 13 at Hallmark Channel

During tonight’s When Calls the Heart season 12 finale, the Hallmark Channel did all of us a rather wonderful favor: A season 13 is coming!

We had expressed some hope that at some point over the course of the big episode, the good news would be confirmed. After all, consider a few things here. There was no evidence that the Erin Krakow series was ending, and it seems like most of the cast and crew wanted it back. Clearly, the producers have found a way to keep it going while also making it cost-effective, which we know is a pretty hard thing to do all things considered. This is especially true when it comes to the cable era, one where more and more viewers are flocking away.

So how is When Calls the Heart able to keep its audience after so many years? A lot of it seems to be tied to the show’s central themes and dedicated fanbase who is there through thick and thin. They stuck around after the death of Jack, just as they also stuck around in the midst of the challenging Elizabeth love triangle that existed for a good stretch of time.

As for how many seasons this show could last…

Honestly, doesn’t it feel like the sky’s the limit at this point? We have seen no real evidence that makes us think that it is going to be going anywhere and because of that, it may just continue for as long as the cast and crew want it to. That’s a rare thing when it comes to television and no matter when it ends, let’s just hope it is a positive one for Elizabeth and everyone in Hope Valley.

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13?

Are you glad the show is coming back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

